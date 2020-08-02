Tanaka allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk over 2.2 innings during Saturday's 5-2 win over Boston. He struck out three and did now qualify for the decision.

The veteran right-hander wasn't especially sharp Saturday, but overall it was a solid performance after missing most of summer camp after being hit in the head by a liner in live batting practice. Tanaka should continue ramping up toward his traditional workload, so he should be able to reach around 60 pitches his next time out.