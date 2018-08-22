Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Delivers quality start in no-decision
Tanaka allowed one run on four hits and one walk across six innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Marlins. He struck out four.
Tanaka allowed just three runners past first base and was only scored upon via a solo home run from Austin Dean in the fifth inning. Unfortunately, his team could't muster more offensive support, which extended his current streak to four starts without a win. Nevertheless, Tanaka threw 67 percent of his pitches for strikes and needed just 82 to work through six frames. He's now posted a shiny 10:1 K:BB across 12 innings while delivering back-to-back quality starts and will take a 3.90 ERA into this weekend's matchup with the Orioles.
