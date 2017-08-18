Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Does not throw planned bullpen
Tanaka (shoulder) did not throw his scheduled bullpen session Thursday, the New York Daily News reports.
Manager Joe Girardi said everything was fine and he did not mention anything about a change of plans in regards to Tanaka's return, but the Yankees could always hold Tanaka out until later next week -- rather than activate him for the Detroit series -- if they feel he could use a bit more time. Tanaka posted a 3.13 ERA and 38:6 K:BB over five second-half starts before landing on the DL with shoulder inflammation.
More News
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Bullpen slated for Thursday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Scheduled to throw Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Could miss just 10 days•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Yanked after four innings Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Outdueled on Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...