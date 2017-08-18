Play

Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Does not throw planned bullpen

Tanaka (shoulder) did not throw his scheduled bullpen session Thursday, the New York Daily News reports.

Manager Joe Girardi said everything was fine and he did not mention anything about a change of plans in regards to Tanaka's return, but the Yankees could always hold Tanaka out until later next week -- rather than activate him for the Detroit series -- if they feel he could use a bit more time. Tanaka posted a 3.13 ERA and 38:6 K:BB over five second-half starts before landing on the DL with shoulder inflammation.

