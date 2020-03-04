Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Dominant in Grapefruit League start

Tanaka pitched three perfect innings against the Red Sox in a spring start Tuesday, striking out five.

Tanaka's second spring outing was an improvement over his two-inning, two-run performance in his debut last week. That's an encouraging sign for the Yankees, who will open the season without Luis Severino (elbow) and James Paxton (back). Tanaka will assume the role of No. 2 starter, at least until Paxton returns.