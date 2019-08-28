Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Dominates Mariners for 10th win

Tanaka (10-7) got the win against the Mariners on Tuesday, giving up no runs on three hits over seven strong innings, striking out seven and walking one as the Yankees cruised to a 7-0 victory.

Tanaka has been on an erratic run of form lately, but he was able to settle down in this one and shut out the Mariners to easily pick up his 10th win of the season. His recent inconsistency still leaves him with a 4.47 ERA, but Tanaka's other numbers look solid, as he's got a 1.22 WHIP and 128:37 K:BB across 157 innings. He'll look to build on this outing in his next start, which will pit him against the Rangers at home on Monday.