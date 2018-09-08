Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Dominates over eight innings

Tanaka (11-5) tossed eight shutout innings in the win over the Mariners on Friday. He allowed only three hits (no walks) and stuck out 10.

Tanaka was very efficient in the dominant performance, as he needed only 102 pitches to complete the eight frames. The 10 strikeouts were a season-high, and he's now pitched at least six innings in five straight starts. He lowered his ERA to 3.61 in the process, and he holds a 144:32 K:BB over 142 innings this season. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next start, currently slated for Wednesday against the Twins.