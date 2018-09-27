Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Early exit in loss to Rays

Tanaka (12-6) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk over four-plus innings while striking out four as the Yankees fell 8-7 to the Rays.

The right-hander threw 80 pitches (52 strikes) before exiting after allowing a leadoff single to begin the fifth inning. Tanaka will wrap up the regular season with a 3.75 ERA and could be an option to pitch the Wild Card Game for the Yankees, but he isn't headed into the playoffs with much momentum after coughing up nine runs in eight innings over his final two starts.