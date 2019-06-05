Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Endures one bad inning in loss

Tanaka (3-5) allowed four runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks across six innings while taking a loss against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The right-hander threw four shutout frames to begin the night, but he allowed two homers and then also another run on a single in the fifth. Tanaka hasn't had much luck lately, as he has a 2.92 ERA in his last six starts, but he's only 1-2 during that stretch. Overall, Tanaka is 3-5 with a 3.42 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 76.1 innings. He is scheduled to face the Indians next on the road Sunday.