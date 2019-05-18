Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Exits with possible ankle injury

Tanaka left Saturday's game against the Rays after throwing six shutout innings, allowing three hits while striking out six. His exit came after throwing just 88 pitches and after taking a groundball off his right foot or ankle, so it may have been injury-related, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Six innings is certainly a healthy outing, but Tanaka's relatively low pitch count suggests he could have kept going if not for the comebacker. More details about a possible injury should emerge after the game.