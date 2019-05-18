Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Exits with possible ankle injury
Tanaka left Saturday's game against the Rays after throwing six shutout innings, allowing three hits while striking out six. His exit came after throwing just 88 pitches and after taking a groundball off his right foot or ankle, so it may have been injury-related, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
Six innings is certainly a healthy outing, but Tanaka's relatively low pitch count suggests he could have kept going if not for the comebacker. More details about a possible injury should emerge after the game.
More News
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Gets win in dominant outing•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Bounces back against Mariners•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Takes loss against Diamondbacks•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Struggles in loss•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Moves to 2-1•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Struggles in series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...