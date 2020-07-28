Tanaka (concussion) is expected to make his season debut this weekend against the Red Sox, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Tanaka's preseason buildup was put on hold when he suffered a concussion back on July 4 after taking a line drive off the head, though he's been symptom-free and able to work out for quite some time. He threw 35-to-40 pitches in a simulated game Sunday, so he'll presumably be on a pitch count for his season debut.