Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Expects to need just one rehab start

Tanaka (hamstring) is expected to return to the Yankees after making one rehab start, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Tanaka hasn't pitched since June 8 after straining both his hamstrings while running the bases. The Yankees are targeting a July 9 return, as the team has a doubleheader in Baltimore that day.

