Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Fans 14 in Friday victory

Tanaka (8-9) allowed one run on two hits while striking out 14 across eight innings to earn the win Friday against the Rays.

Tanaka was masterful, as the only run he allowed was a solo blast to Lucas Duda in the seventh inning of a divisional victory. He came up big after having allowed 12 runs over his last 18 innings covering three starts, and although his 5.09 ERA makes him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups, he's capable of having a phenomenal outing at any time. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Tigers.