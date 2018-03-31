Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Fans eight in Friday's win
Tanaka (1-0) allowed one run on three hits over six innings while striking out eight in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue jays.
Aside from a Randal Grichuk solo homer, Tanaka was in control throughout the outing as he continued his dominance over Toronto -- the 29-year-old now has a 10-4 record and 2.86 ERA in 16 career starts against the Jays. He'll next take the mound Thursday at home against the Orioles.
