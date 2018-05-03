Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Fans five in no-decision

Tanaka gave up three runs on five hits while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Thursday. He did not walk a batter.

Tanaka was allowed to start the seventh after six scoreless innings, and manager Aaron Boone would probably like to have that one back. The right-hander allowed the first three batters of the inning to reach base on two singles and a hit batsman, and Chad Green allowed all three inherited runners to score to tie the game. It was somewhat of a tough break for fantasy owners, but it was another encouraging performance overall from Tanaka, who has now given up five earned runs total in his last three starts with just one homer allowed and a 19:4 K:BB over 18.2 innings. Next up: a home start against the division-rival Red Sox.