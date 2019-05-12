Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Gets win in dominant outing

Tanaka (3-3) gave up one run on five hits while striking out seven through seven innings taking the win over the Rays on Sunday.

A home run from Austin Meadows was the only damage given up by Tanaka as he dominated the Rays to earn his third win of the season. The 30-year-old did not allow a free pass after giving up at least two walks in five of his last six starts. The home runs continue to be a problem as he has allowed home runs in each of his last seven starts. The right-hander has a 3-3 record with a 3.44 ERA through nine starts this season. Tanaka will get the Rays again in his next start Saturday.