Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Gets win in dominant outing
Tanaka (3-3) gave up one run on five hits while striking out seven through seven innings taking the win over the Rays on Sunday.
A home run from Austin Meadows was the only damage given up by Tanaka as he dominated the Rays to earn his third win of the season. The 30-year-old did not allow a free pass after giving up at least two walks in five of his last six starts. The home runs continue to be a problem as he has allowed home runs in each of his last seven starts. The right-hander has a 3-3 record with a 3.44 ERA through nine starts this season. Tanaka will get the Rays again in his next start Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...