Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Getting knocked around in spring
Tanaka has been blasted for six runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.1 innings through two Grapefruit League starts.
According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Tanaka isn't putting too much stock into his poor start to camp, especially after turning in a career-worst 4.74 ERA during the 2017 campaign following a dominant spring in which he allowed just one run in 23.2 innings. It's still a little troubling to see that Tanaka has given up a home run in both of his outings, as the right-hander's inability to rein in the long ball was at the root of his struggles a season ago. Though his flyball tendencies remained an issue in the second half, Tanaka was at least able to curb his walks and channel more swing-and-miss stuff, riding a 10.7 K/9 to a 3.77 ERA after the break.
