Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Goes five innings in Game 4 loss

Tanaka (1-1) took the loss in Game 4 of the ALCS on Thursday, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks with one strikeout against the Astros.

A three-run home run by George Springer in the third inning was the big hit against Tanaka, who was pitching on full rest due to Wednesday's rainout. Tanaka didn't generate a lot of swinging strikes Thursday, recording just the one strikeout after fanning 11 over his first two postseason starts. He would line up to start Game 7 if the Yankees can win the next two games.