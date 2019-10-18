Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Goes five innings in Game 4 loss
Tanaka (1-1) took the loss in Game 4 of the ALCS on Thursday, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks with one strikeout against the Astros.
A three-run home run by George Springer in the third inning was the big hit against Tanaka, who was pitching on full rest due to Wednesday's rainout. Tanaka didn't generate a lot of swinging strikes Thursday, recording just the one strikeout after fanning 11 over his first two postseason starts. He would line up to start Game 7 if the Yankees can win the next two games.
