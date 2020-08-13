Tanaka allowed two runs on five hits and two walks and struck out three in four innings Wednesday versus Atlanta. He did not factor in the decision.

Tanaka's pitch count has slowly but steadily increased -- he threw 66 pitches (42 strikes) in Wednesday's game. He was a bit generous with baserunners, causing him to exit after just four innings. Tanaka has a 2.31 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 11 strikeouts over 11.2 innings this season. The 31-year-old righty should be able to throw 70 pitches in his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday versus the Rays.