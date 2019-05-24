Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Goes six strong

Tanaka allowed one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out five across six innings Thursday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.

The one run Tankaka allowed was self-inflicted, as he allowed a leadoff single to Nunez, who advanced to second base on a wild pitch before reaching third on a Tanaka throwing error. Otherwise, he was solid, holding the Orioles to only one-extra base hit while generating 16 swinging strikes on 95 total pitches. Early on this season, Tanaka has shown an improved ability to limit home runs by surrendered only 1.1 HR/9, helping him to a 2.94 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 64.1 innings. He'll look to maintain the strong results in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday against San Diego.