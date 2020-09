Tanaka (3-2) picked up the win in Thursday's 10-7 victory over the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on seven hits over seven innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The Yankees erupted for five homers and seven runs in the fourth inning, giving Tanaka all the run support he would need. The veteran right-hander will take a 3.27 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 39:5 K:BB through 44 innings into Tuesday's rematch with the Jays in Buffalo.