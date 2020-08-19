Tanaka (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as the Yankees were downed 6-3 by the Rays, surrendering six runs (five earned) on eight hits over four innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The eight hits nearly doubled the total Tanaka has given up this season, and they weren't from soft contact -- five of them went for extra bases, including homers by Brandon Lowe and Austin Meadows. Tanaka will take a 4.60 ERA and 13:3 K:BB through 15.2 innings into his next outing Sunday, on the road against the Mets.