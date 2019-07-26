Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Hit hard in loss
Tanaka (7-6) lasted just 3.1 innings in Thursday's loss to the Red Sox, surrendering 12 runs on 12 hits and three walks while striking out four.
The good news is that Tanaka actually made it out of the first inning, unlike his last start against the Red Sox in London. The bad news is that the extended outing yielded a season-high 12 runs, and it took 87 pitches to barely get through three frames. Once again, a tough first inning accounted for the bulk of the damage as Tanaka surrendered seven runs, including a 451-foot, three-run blast to Xander Bogaerts before recording any outs. It was the first time in franchise history that a Yankees starter allowed 12 (or more) runs while recording 10 (or fewer) outs. Despite the rough night, the loss was Tanaka's first since a June 4 start at Toronto. The right-hander now owns a 4.79 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 102:29 K:BB and will look to bounce back Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Picks up seventh win•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Snags sixth win•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: No decision in shaky outing•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Records two outs Saturday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: No-decision despite quality start•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Hurls fourth career shutout•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...