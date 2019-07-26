Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Hit hard in loss

Tanaka (7-6) lasted just 3.1 innings in Thursday's loss to the Red Sox, surrendering 12 runs on 12 hits and three walks while striking out four.

The good news is that Tanaka actually made it out of the first inning, unlike his last start against the Red Sox in London. The bad news is that the extended outing yielded a season-high 12 runs, and it took 87 pitches to barely get through three frames. Once again, a tough first inning accounted for the bulk of the damage as Tanaka surrendered seven runs, including a 451-foot, three-run blast to Xander Bogaerts before recording any outs. It was the first time in franchise history that a Yankees starter allowed 12 (or more) runs while recording 10 (or fewer) outs. Despite the rough night, the loss was Tanaka's first since a June 4 start at Toronto. The right-hander now owns a 4.79 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 102:29 K:BB and will look to bounce back Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.