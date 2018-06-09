Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Hopeful to return before All-Star break
Tanaka (hamstring) could return prior to the All-Star Game on July 17, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Following Tanaka's placement on the disabled list with low grade hamstring strains, manager Aaron Boone was optimistic that Tanaka could come back before the break. Boone stated "I think it's weeks" when asked about Tanaka's timetable. This is positive news for the Yankees, although it seems very unlikely that Tanaka will be ready for activation after the 10-day minimum.
