Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Hurls fourth career shutout

Tanaka (5-5) picked up the win Monday in a 3-0 victory over the Rays, scattering two hits and a walk over nine shutout innings while striking out a season-high 10.

It was the right-hander's fourth career shutout in MLB, and Tanaka was in control all night -- Tampa never even got a runner into scoring position against him. He'll carry a 3.23 ERA and 84:20 K:BB through 92 innings into his next start Saturday, at home against the Astros.