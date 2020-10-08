Tanaka took the loss during Game 3 of the ALDS against the Rays on Wednesday after surrendering five runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and one walk over four innings.

The right-hander generated 11 swinging strikes on 73 pitches, but Kevin Kiermaier's three-run homer during the fourth inning and Randy Arozarena's solo shot in the fifth doomed the outing. Tanaka also struggled in his first postseason start as he gave up six runs against the Indians. The 31-year-old's seven-year, $155 million deal concludes at the end of the season, and he may have made his last start for the Yankees with the team on the brink of elimination.