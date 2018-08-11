Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Knocked around by Rangers

Tanaka (9-3) picked up the loss Friday against the Rangers, allowing six runs in five innings on six hits (three of them homers) and three walks while striking out just two.

Tanaka threw three scoreless innings to start the game before the wheels fell off. He allowed homers to Adrian Beltre and Ronald Guzman in the fourth inning, a two-run double from Elvis Andrus in the fifth and another homer to Guzman to lead off the sixth. The start was perhaps Tanaka's worst of the season, tying for the most runs he's allowed this year since he allowed six to the Red Sox back on April 11. He'll look to get back on track Wednesday against the Rays.