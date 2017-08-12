Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Lands on 10-day DL

Tanaka was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday due to right shoulder inflammation.

The injury appears to have cropped up during Tanaka's start against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, when he was pulled after just four innings and 88 pitches. In five starts since the All-Star break, the right-hander owns a 3.13 ERA and impressive 38:6 K:BB, so the injury comes at a rough time for both the Yankees and fantasy owners. It's unknown as to the recovery time at this point, but expect him to miss two starts at the minimum, meaning the team will need to find a replacement starter prior to Monday's game with the Mets. Reliever Giovanny Gallegos was recalled in a corresponding move, so Chad Green or Bryan Mitchell could serve as potential starting options.