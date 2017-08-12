Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Lands on 10-day DL
Tanaka was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday due to right shoulder inflammation.
The injury appears to have cropped up during Tanaka's start against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, when he was pulled after just four innings and 88 pitches. In five starts since the All-Star break, the right-hander owns a 3.13 ERA and impressive 38:6 K:BB, so the injury comes at a rough time for both the Yankees and fantasy owners. It's unknown as to the recovery time at this point, but expect him to miss two starts at the minimum, meaning the team will need to find a replacement starter prior to Monday's game with the Mets. Reliever Giovanny Gallegos was recalled in a corresponding move, so Chad Green or Bryan Mitchell could serve as potential starting options.
More News
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Yanked after four innings Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Outdueled on Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Fans 14 in Friday victory•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Continues to give up home runs•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Shelled by Brewers•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...