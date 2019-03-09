Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Likely to start Opening Day

Tanaka is likely to be the Opening Day starter for the Yankees, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

With ace Luis Severino set to open the season on the injured list with right rotator cuff inflammation, manager Aaron Boone indicated on Friday that Tanaka is the frontrunner to start the season atop New York's rotation. "Masa has clearly shown throughout his life, really, that he's really good in the big spot," Boone said. "Certainly, an Opening Day situation, he wouldn't flinch at. He'd be prepared." Severino will be shut down for two weeks before resuming a throwing program, so James Paxton and J.A. Happ figure to round out the top three spots in the rotation during his absence.