Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Looks good in return from DL

Tanaka (9-10) held the Tigers to three runs on six hits over seven innings Wednesday, striking out four and collecting the win.

His return from a shoulder injury would have been even prettier if not for the homer Tanaka allowed to Nick Castellanos in the bottom of the seventh, but the game was well in hand by then. Although the Japanese righty's ratios for the season (4.86 ERA, 1.26 WHIP) still don't look too good, he's been a far better pitcher over his last 10 starts. During that 64-inning span, he's crucially gotten his homers under control while putting up a 3.09 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 69:12 K:BB -- the sort of stats fantasy owners expected from Tanaka on draft day.