Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Making first spring start

Tanaka will start the Yankees' Grapefruit League matchup Tuesday with the Phillies.

The Yankees will likely cap Tanaka at around 40 pitches or two innings in what will mark his first competitive outing since the Game 2 of the club's ALDS series with the Red Sox last October. The 30-year-old will likely move down one spot in the Yankees' rotational hierarchy this season following the acquisition of James Paxton earlier in the winter, but Tanaka's overall fantasy outlook may be brighter than ever while the Yankees support him with a power-packed lineup and top-flight bullpen. The latter may ultimately suppress Tanaka's innings count, but that could actually be a positive development for a pitcher whose ERA and WHIP has typically ballooned when tasked with facing hitters a third time through the order.

