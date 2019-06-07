Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: May miss start for paternity leave

Tanaka may miss his next scheduled start Sunday in Cleveland due to the birth of his child, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Tanaka has not yet been placed on paternity leave, but that remains a distinct possibility. He's back in New York with his wife and new daughter Friday while the rest of his team travels to Cleveland.

