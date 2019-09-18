Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Moved up a day
Tanaka will make his next start Thursday against the Angels, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports.
Tanaka was in line to start Friday against the Blue Jays, but fellow starter J.A. Happ needs one more day to recover from his biceps injury, so manager Aaron Boone decided Tanaka and Happ would swap spots in the rotation. Tanaka's last start came Friday, so he will still have the benefit of an extra day of rest between outings.
