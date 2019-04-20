Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Moves to 2-1
Tanaka (2-1) picked up the win against the Royals on Saturday, giving up one run on four hits over seven strong innings, striking out seven and walking three as the Yankees prevailed 9-2.
Tanaka bounced back from a rough outing in his last start against the White Sox with this stellar effort, bagging his second win of the season. He's been solid overall aside from that hiccup against Chicago, as that was his only start so far where he's yielded more than one earned run. Tanaka is now sporting a 2.76 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP and a 28:8 K:BB through 29.1 innings, and is scheduled to take the hill next on the road against the Angels on Thursday.
