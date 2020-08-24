Tanaka is set to make his next start Wednesday in Atlanta, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Tanaka was denied two starts last week after the Yankees had their entire weekend series with the Mets postponed, and with Gerrit Cole set to pitch Tuesday in the team's first game of the current week, the 31-year-old righty will have to wait until next week before he lines up for another two step. Through four outings this season, Tanaka has reached five innings just once and has supplied a 4.60 ERA and 1.34 WHIP.