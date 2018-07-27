Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Next start pushed to Tuesday

J.A. Happ will slide into the rotation and start against Kansas City on Sunday, moving Tanaka's next outing to Tuesday versus Baltimore, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Tanaka was previously set to face the Royals during Sunday's series finale but will now receive a couple extra days off as Happ will make his Yankees' debut. This will keep Tanaka in line to face Boston next weekend, though now he will likely take the mound on Sunday Night Baseball. Across 16 starts this year, he's logged a 4.09 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 92 strikeouts in 92.1 innings.