Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: No decision in shaky outing

Tanaka did not factor into the decision Friday against the Rays after allowing four runs on six hits over 6.1 innings of work, striking out five while walking two.

The outing was far better than Tanaka's debacle in London last weekend but still wasn't particularly strong. Tanaka allowed solo shots in the fourth and fifth and left after allowing two baserunners in the seventh, both of whom would come around to score. The veteran will enter the break with a 3.86 ERA, though his 20.8 percent strikeout rate is his lowest mark since 2016.