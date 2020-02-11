Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: No spring training restrictions
Tanaka (elbow) reported to the Yankees' camp Monday and said he expects to have no restrictions during spring training, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. He rehabbed in Japan and was on approximately the same offseason throwing program as previous offseasons.
In a way, Tanaka's offseason procedure can be viewed as a positive, especially if he was pitching through the bone chips in his elbow for a significant period of time. With James Paxton out to begin the season, there's more pressure on Tanaka to be at full capacity by Opening Day than there would be otherwise.
