Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: On track for next start
The Yankees remain hopeful that Tanaka (shin) will be ready to take the hill for his next scheduled start Thursday in Baltimore, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Tanaka was stellar in his start Saturday against the Rays, tossing striking out six in six scoreless frames before his day ended early when he was struck in his right leg by a groundball. Fortunately for Tanaka, he was cleared of any structural damage and escaped the outing with a contusion. The Yankees believe some extra treatment over the next few days will be all Tanaka needs to recover, but he'll probably need to complete a between-starts bullpen session without incident before formally gaining clearance for Thursday.
