Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Outdueled on Wednesday

Tanaka (8-10) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out seven in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Tigers.

He's been pitching extremely well since the All-Star break, posting a 2.93 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 36:1 K:BB in 27.2 innings over four starts. Tanaka's ERA is now below 5.00 for the first time since early May, and he'll try to keep things rolling in his next outing Wednesday on the road against the Blue Jays.