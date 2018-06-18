Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Over illness, but mound work not imminent
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Tanaka (hamstrings) has recovered from the inner-ear illness the pitcher dealt with a few days earlier, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.
Boone noted that Tanaka is "progressing" in his recovery from mild strains in both of his hamstrings, but there's no timeline for the right-hander to resume mound work. Tanaka will presumably wait for the pain in his legs to subside a little more before initiating a throwing program in earnest. The 29-year-old previously expressed optimism that he would be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list at some point before the All-Star Game on July 17.
