Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Picks up fifth win despite pair of homers
Tanaka (5-2) allowed four runs on three hits and four walks with three strikeouts through five innings but still picked up the win Monday over the Rangers.
For the second game in a row, Tanaka gave up four runs on a pair of homers, and he has already given up 10 home runs in just nine starts. Tanaka's struggles in 2017 were for the same reason, as his 35 home runs in 30 starts gave him a 1.8 HR/9 that ranked third in the majors behind only Jeremy Hellickson and John Lackey. The splitter that used to be his money pitch when he entered the major leagues was his downfall Monday night, as both Rangers home runs came off of it. Tanaka owns what would be a career worst 4.95 ERA. His next chance to turn the tide will come Sunday against the Angels.
