Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Picks up seventh win
Tanaka (7-5) allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings in a win over the Rockies on Saturday.
Tanaka wasn't at his best, inducing just six swinging strikes on 85 pitches, but he was better than Antonio Senzatela and company on the side. The right-hander's K-rate has dropped off this season, and his home-run issues have been exacerbated as the weather's warmed up (11 homers in his last 52.2 innings). Tanaka lines up to face the Red Sox in Boston next week, his second start against the Red Sox this season.
