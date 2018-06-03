Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Picks up win against Orioles

Tanaka (7-2) picked up the win Saturday against the Orioles, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk across 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Despite picking up his seventh win of the season Saturday, Tanaka's struggles with the long ball persisted, with the veteran right-hander serving up three solo homers to the Orioles. He's now allowed nine homers over his last five starts (26.2 innings) and carries an unsightly 2.0 HR/9 on the year. On top of his struggles with the long ball, Tanaka has struggled to pitch deep into games this season, completing six innings just once in his last five starts. He'll take a 4.79 ERA and 8.7 K/9 into his next start, which will come on the road against Mets.