Tanaka tossed five scoreless innings in Friday's loss to the Rays but didn't factor into the decision. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out five.

Tanaka continues to build back up to a full pitch count after a concussion forced him to miss the start of the season. He was incredibly sharp in a relatively short outing during Friday's pitching duel as he allowed just one baserunner over five innings. However, the Yankees were unable to provide any run support, forcing the right-hander to settle for a no-decision once again. Tanaka's next start should come at home Wednesday against the Braves.