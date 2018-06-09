Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Placed on DL

Tanaka (hamstring) was moved to the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

Tanaka will head to the shelf after exiting Friday's matchup with tightness in both hamstrings. He's since been diagnosed with mild strains of his left and right hamstring. In a corresponding move, Ronald Torreyes has been promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

