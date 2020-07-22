Tanaka (concussion) was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday.
The move is no surprise, as it's already been announced that Tanaka will miss at least one turn in the rotation while he works his way back from the mild concussion he suffered back on July 4. He was reportedly symptom-free quite soon after the incident, but the lost practice time means he won't quite be in game shape when the season begins. Making the move retroactive to Sunday means Tanaka could be activated as soon as next Wednesday, but he'll reportedly be throwing an extended session Sunday, meaning he'd be unlikely to make his season debut before July 31.
