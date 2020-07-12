Tanaka (concussion) played catch on the field at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Though Tanaka has yet to progress to throwing off a mound, Saturday's brief catch session is another positive indication that the right-hander is feeling fine after being struck on the head by a line drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton on Independence Day. With Opening Day less than two weeks away, it remains to be seen whether Tanaka will be fully stretched out -- or available at all -- at the start of the campaign.
