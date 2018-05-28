Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Puts together solid outing
Tanaka (6-2) picked up the win Sunday against the Angels, as he allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out eight across six innings.
The Angels finally got to Tanaka in the sixth inning, when Andrelton Simmons went deep to cut New York's lead to two runs. He's picked up a win in each of his last two starts and sports a 4.62 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 58 strikeouts through 62.1 innings. Tanaka's next outing figures to come to Friday against the Orioles.
More News
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Picks up fifth win despite pair of homers•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Tosses five innings in suspended game•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Yields two homers in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Fans five in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Strikes out nine in Saturday's win•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Stifles Twins for third win of season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...