Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Puts together solid outing

Tanaka (6-2) picked up the win Sunday against the Angels, as he allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out eight across six innings.

The Angels finally got to Tanaka in the sixth inning, when Andrelton Simmons went deep to cut New York's lead to two runs. He's picked up a win in each of his last two starts and sports a 4.62 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 58 strikeouts through 62.1 innings. Tanaka's next outing figures to come to Friday against the Orioles.