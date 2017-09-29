Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Racks up 15 punchouts Friday
Tanaka (13-12) pitched seven scoreless innings with just three hits allowed and 15 strikeouts to earn the win over Toronto on Friday.
After allowing eight runs through 5.2 frames to the Blue Jays in his previous start, Tanaka was in top form Friday. It was an important showing heading into the playoffs, and the 28-year-old righty will finish the regular season with a 4.74 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 9.8 K/9. Inconsistency has been a year-long struggle for Tanaka, but it's definitely worth noting that he's allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his past 10 outings.
