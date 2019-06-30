Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Records two outs Saturday

Tanaka allowed six runs on four hits and two walks while recording only two outs in Saturday's 17-13 win over the Red Sox. He did not record a strikeout or factor in the decision.

The first game in London saw neither team's starter make it out of the opening inning, with Tanaka delivering his worst start of the season by a significant margin. The 30-year-old now has a 3.74 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 85:23 K:BB over 98.2 innings this season, and he should have one more start at Tampa Bay next weekend prior to the All-Star break..